2019 year in review: Highs and lows in the Madison area in the last year of the decade

Goodbye Soglin's 'stache. See ya later Kumbaya Koval.

2019 was a year of farewells, as several prominent Madison figures stepped away from public life, including a mayor, police chief, school superintendent and one very eccentric marching band director.

But the departures weren't limited to people.

"Nails' Tales" was lifted out of the Madison landscape — at least for now — temporarily ending the debate over what people saw in the statue meant to project power and strength. Is it a stack of footballs, an ear of corn, male anatomy?

The last year of the decade also brought new faces.

Gov. Tony Evers took office, bringing with him a boatload of "holy mackerel." But the Democrat also found ways to work in a few curse words, particularly when frustrated with the Republican-led Legislature as the conflicts of split government played out.

In Madison politics, Satya Rhodes-Conway rode a bus from the ballot box and into the mayor's office.

For football fans, the Packers and Badgers have put on impressive 2019 performances, turning around comparatively disappointing outcomes from the year before.