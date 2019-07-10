Year after fatal explosion and fire downtown, Sun Prairie sees good things on the horizon

Remembrance ceremony

What: Sun Prairie remembrance ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the explosion that killed Fire Capt. Cory Barr and leveled parts of the downtown.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Fire Station 1, 135 N. Bristol St.

Following remarks from officials, the fire department honor guard will lead a walk to the site of the former Barr House beginning at about 7 p.m. Bristol Street at Main and Cliff streets, and Columbus Street at Angell Street, will be closed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.