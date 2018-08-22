Water levels in Lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa could rise another 3 to 6 inches through Thursday following this week's historic rains, Dane County officials said, potentially flooding properties along the lake shores.
"Hundreds of sandbags and the county's sandbagging machine are being moved to help property owners," said Josh Wescott, chief of staff to County Executive Joe Parisi.
Water is already covering part of East Johnson and East Main streets near the Yahara River, and East Mifflin Street near Livingston Street, Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley said, with more rain in the forecast for Friday.
City officials are concerned about possible flooding of East Washington Avenue early next week. If that happens, Crawley said, Williamson Street will be designated an alternate route.
The lake levels in the Yahara Lakes, including Lake Mendota, have been rising steadily since at least 11 inches of rain fell on much of western Dane County Monday and Tuesday, Wescott said.
Dane County Emergency Management also sent 10 weed cutters into the downstream Yahara River to cut up blockages and help water move more quickly out of the lakes, Wescott said.