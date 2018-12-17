A man driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 151 in Grant County was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night, with two people in the other vehicle sustaining injuries.
The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at West Lane south of Dickeyville, the State Patrol said.
The State Patrol said a Chevy Malibu was southbound in the northbound lanes while a Chevy Silverado was northbound in the northbound lanes when the collision took place.
The Silverado came to rest blocking both northbound lanes, while the Malibu came to rest in the median area.
The 32-year-old man driving the Malibu was dead at the scene. He name has been withheld pending notification of family.
The 40-year-old male driver of the Silverado and the 34-year-old female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque.