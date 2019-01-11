A driver going north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 41 in Dodge County was killed Thursday night when the driver's pickup truck crashed into a semi.
The crash, near Highway 28 in the town of Lomira, shut down the southbound lanes for over five hours, the Sheriff's Office said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver was not released pending notification of family.
Nobody else was in the pickup truck.
The driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by the Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
The northbound lanes of I-41 were closed for about an hour when the helicopter was on the ground at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were the State Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Lomira and Theresa Fire Departments, Theresa EMS and Fond du Lac Paramedics.
The crash remains under investigation.