A 24-year-old believed to have been drinking was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County early Thursday morning, crashing head-on into a semi.
The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near West Salem, the State Patrol said.
Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to find the wrong-way driver near Exit 15, who was going west in the eastbound lanes, when a second call came in about a crash near mile 13.
The Subaru Crosstrek driven by the young man crashed into the semi, which was hauling a load of grain.
The car went into the median and the semi went through the shoulder, a ditch and onto a frontage road.
The victim was pinned in his car and had to be extricated, then flown to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, his condition unknown.
The semi driver sustained minor injuries.