Wisconsin to add over 2 million with health conditions to vaccine list on March 29

The announcement comes as the state races more contagious and potentially more deadly variants that are spreading in the state. Two variants, one from the U.K. and one from South Africa, have been detected in the state, and some vaccines may be less effective on the South Africa variant.

So far, the state has administered 1.8 million doses of vaccine, with 19% of the state population receiving at least one shot of the two-shot series. More than 660,000 have received the second shot, meaning over 11% of the state’s population of 5.8 million have been fully vaccinated, and 14% of the 4.6 million over age 16.

Those under 16 can’t receive vaccines until federal regulators approve them for children, likely sometime after the summer.

Nearly 65% of people over 65 have received at least one shot, and about 33% have completed their vaccinations.

The state is also in the process of administering 48,000 doses of a recently approved one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, primarily going to educators. The state, however, doesn’t expect to get a steady supply of that vaccine until April.