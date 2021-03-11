Wisconsin to add over 2 million with health conditions to vaccine list on March 29

On March 29, Wisconsin will start vaccinating people with chronic health issues including asthma, cancer and obesity that put them at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19.
The expansion adds more 2 million people to the list of eligible people, the largest group yet, and puts the vast majority of the state’s adult population in line for shots.
And it adds another ray of hope of ending a pandemic that has claimed 6,524 lives and infected more than 568,000 people.
“We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Gov. Tony Evers Thursday during a call with reporters. “We continue to expand and grow our vaccination program, and every day we are closer than yesterday to recovery.”
The numbers of both deaths and infections have plummeted in recent weeks after the harrowing winter surge. The state recorded 502 new cases on Thursday, down from a record 7,989 on Nov. 18, and a seven-day average of 363. There were no new deaths, and the seven-day average stood at eight, down from a high of 61 on Dec. 7.
The inclusion of those with pre-existing conditions represents between 60% and 65% of the adult population in the state, and officials said Thursday that many in that group have already been vaccinated as part of other eligible cohorts including healthcare workers, nursing home residents, teachers, some essential workers, prisoners and those over 65.
The crossover between groups made estimating the size of the next eligible problematic, but state officials said between 2 million and 3 million will become eligible on March 31.
Like those in the over-65 age group, many of those with qualifying conditions will be notified by their healthcare providers that they qualify. People can also seek vaccines through Walgreens and other pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program, community vaccination sites and local health departments.
To some degree, eligibility will be on the honor system as vaccinators aren’t required to seek proof of a qualifying medical condition.
“Some vaccinators may take people at their word, others may want them to sign some simple form that attests that, ‘Yes I’m a person that has one of these conditions,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.
She said the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will require only that users check a box affirming that they have a qualifying condition before registering for a vaccine.
“This is not about policing this,” she said. “This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easiest way possible.”
The 21 qualifying health conditions include asthma, cancer, kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, liver disease, heart conditions, dementia, high blood pressure, excessive weight, diabetes and weakened immune systems. Pregnant women also qualify.
The announcement comes as the state races more contagious and potentially more deadly variants that are spreading in the state. Two variants, one from the U.K. and one from South Africa, have been detected in the state, and some vaccines may be less effective on the South Africa variant.
So far, the state has administered 1.8 million doses of vaccine, with 19% of the state population receiving at least one shot of the two-shot series. More than 660,000 have received the second shot, meaning over 11% of the state’s population of 5.8 million have been fully vaccinated, and 14% of the 4.6 million over age 16.
Those under 16 can’t receive vaccines until federal regulators approve them for children, likely sometime after the summer.
Nearly 65% of people over 65 have received at least one shot, and about 33% have completed their vaccinations.
The state is also in the process of administering 48,000 doses of a recently approved one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, primarily going to educators. The state, however, doesn’t expect to get a steady supply of that vaccine until April.
The state’s allotment from the federal government currently stands at about 130,000 doses a week, up considerably from a month ago, plus another 35,000 doses going directly to the federal pharmacy program. Willems Van Dijk said she expects between 200,000 and 250,000 doses a week for the state sometime in April, and by the end of May between 400,000 and 500,000 doses, at which point vaccinations will open up for all Wisconsin adults.
To handle the volume, the state is establishing mass vaccinations sites across the state, some administered by the federal government.
“We need all hands on deck,” Willems Van Dijk said. “Because this is going to be the point where there’s lots of vaccine and lots of demand, and we need lots of vaccinators administering it. We are preparing for that.”