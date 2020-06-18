Hundreds march in Madison 'Glow in the Dark' rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison activists kept up momentum Wednesday night into the fourth week of protests after the May 25 killing of George Floyd as hundreds participated in a high-energy, peaceful march that closed off city thoroughfares.

The Glow in the Dark rally drew hundreds for a march down South Park Street, where a crowd adorned with thousands of glow sticks stopped and observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the same amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck, causing the unarmed black man’s death.

“We’re going to remember all the innocent black lives that were taken away from us by killer cops,” said one of the protest organizers prior to the silent vigil.

The chants included the names of Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed black people killed by officers in high-profile incidents. But it was the disturbing video of Floyd’s death that has sparked protests across the nation and fueled demonstrations against oppression across the world.