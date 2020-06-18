Hundreds march in Madison 'Glow in the Dark' rally

Madison activists kept up momentum Wednesday night into the fourth week of protests after the May 25 killing of George Floyd as hundreds participated in a high-energy, peaceful march that closed off city thoroughfares.
The Glow in the Dark rally drew hundreds for a march down South Park Street, where a crowd adorned with thousands of glow sticks stopped and observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the same amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck, causing the unarmed black man’s death.
“We’re going to remember all the innocent black lives that were taken away from us by killer cops,” said one of the protest organizers prior to the silent vigil.
The chants included the names of Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed black people killed by officers in high-profile incidents. But it was the disturbing video of Floyd’s death that has sparked protests across the nation and fueled demonstrations against oppression across the world.
Among the names intoned by the crowd was Tony Robinson, the unarmed 19-year-old black man shot and killed by Madison police officer Matt Kenny in 2015. “Fire Matt Kenny” was among the succession of chants and has become a rallying cry at local protests. Kenny continues to work as a training officer with the Madison Police Department.
The march was a marked departure from the police standoffs, tear gas and property damage that stunned the Madison community during the chaotic initial days of a protest movement that many hope will elicit real change to a social structure riddled with race-based inequalities. Police were nearly nonexistent as protest groups organized traffic control with barricades and parked vehicles to block streets. The groups also recruited volunteer medics.
Wednesday’s two-hour march closed South Park Street and West Washington Avenue as the route headed toward the state Capitol, gathering in numbers as young people joined to cheers while demonstrators chanted, “Wake your ass up” at student dwellings along the way.
