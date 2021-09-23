Wisconsin bill would allow sexual assault survivors to obtain permanent restraining orders

Survivors of sexual assault could obtain a permanent restraining order against their assailant under a bill heard this week by two legislative committees.
The legislation, modeled after a new Arizona law, aims to prevent victims from being retraumatized by having to face their abusers, said author Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, during an Assembly committee hearing on Wednesday.
Under current law, a judge can issue a restraining order for up to four years for an adult or up to two years for a child (or until the child turns 18). Restraining orders may then be extended for up to another four years for adults or two for children — or, if there is substantial risk of homicide or sexual assault, up to 10 years for an adult or five years for a child.
"It empowers the victim in a situation in which they have been victimized and disempowered and … they can never get back what is taken from them," Dittrich said Thursday in a Senate committee hearing.
Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, is the bill's Senate lead. Fifteen Republicans have signed on as cosponsors, along with two Democrats. The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault is registered in support of the legislation.
The bill would apply to victims of first-, second- or third-degree sexual assault. It orders a judge to issue a permanent restraining order "if the court finds by a preponderance of the evidence stated on the record that the respondent has been convicted of (first-, second- or third-degree sexual assault) in which the petitioner was the crime victim."
Some members of the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety raised questions about the lack of discretion granted to judges under the legislation. The way the bill is written, if a victim requests a restraining order, the judge's options would be to grant a permanent order or deny it entirely.
"I think that’s a little bit troublesome to completely take that out of the hands of judges," said Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers.
The bill is being referred to as "Kayleigh's Law," after Kayleigh Kozak of Arizona. Kozak, who testified at Wednesday's hearing, fought for the legislation in her home state, where it was signed into law in April.
Kozak said she came forward at age 14 to report being sexually abused by her soccer coach starting at age 12. Fourteen years later, in January 2020, she learned her abuser was motioning for early termination of his probation, and found that she would have no continued protection if his request was granted.
Kozak is now advocating for all 50 states to pass the legislation.
"A victim should never have to fear that one day they could lose the direct protection from the person who has harmed them," she said.
