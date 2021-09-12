Q&A: Amy Jordan and Mandi Miller share hugs, smiles and what's happening at the Fitchburg Senior Center

Amy Jordan and Mandi Miller consider the Fitchburg Senior Center to be the city’s “hidden gem.”
But there’s another gem hidden within that one: the pair's videos keeping the community updated on — as the title promises — “What’s Happening at the Fitchburg Senior Center.”
Jordan, one of the center’s two social workers, and Miller, the center’s volunteer manager and nutrition site manager, have been producing their infectiously cheerful videos for eight years. You can catch them on Fitchburg Access Community Television and on YouTube.
And if you’d like to experience the senior center for yourself, just listen to their signature sign-off: “All you have to do is wake up and show up — where the coffee’s always hot, and you’ll find friends, smiles, and maybe even a hug.”
This reporter can confirm the presence of friends, smiles and hugs. We’ll get to the hot coffee later.
Before we get into the videos, why don't you both tell me a little bit about what you do at the senior center?
Amy Jordan: I've been here 17 years, and I'm a social worker. So I provide services to people in the community. I go into people's homes, I identify needs and then give them the access to those services that they need.
Mandi Miller: I've been here 15 years, and I manage all the volunteers. We have a really big volunteer program here, because we couldn't do half of the things we do if we didn't run on volunteer power. Doing things from delivering Meals on Wheels, doing dishes, taking people to and from appointments because they can't drive anymore. We would have to hire six-and-a-half full-time employees to get that amount of work done. My job is to connect with people in the community and get people to volunteer. I also run the nutrition program — the Meals on Wheels program, which goes hand in hand since that’s where I need the most volunteers.
You’ve got a really natural rapport on camera.
Mandi: We’re actually best friends. We're like sisters — so we get along, we don't get along sometimes. But mostly, we just love each other. So that makes things—
Amy: Easy.
And you finish each other’s sentences.
Amy: Yes, we do.
What are some of your favorite videos that you’ve done?
Mandi: When we reported from City Council chambers. That was a really funny episode, because we were talking about this class that was coming up, dyeing silk scarves in the microwave — and there’s just no way to say it, so it was like, we're dyeing microwave scarves — it was just a mess.
Amy: And then we have a compilation video with a lot of our bloopers. We showed that to the City Council one time when we were presenting just to show them what we do.
So what is happening at the Fitchburg Senior Center?
Amy: Well, we’re celebrating Senior Center Month. We're offering free ice cream from the Chocolate Shoppe. They’re coming here and people can choose from 12 different flavors. And certain restaurants during the month are giving some proceeds to our Fitchburg Senior Center Friends group, which we use for special needs for people in the community.
Mandi: We also have evidence-based classes. We do a class about the bladder — it’s a women-only class, about incontinence and stuff like that.
Amy: We talk about our exercise groups. Lots of exercise. And always recruiting for volunteers.
Mandi: We have this amazing tai chi class and the guy that does the class, he's a volunteer, and he does this tai chi class for free once a week. And then he delivers meals on Fridays as well. There's so many extraordinary human beings in here. You can't be mad when you're here. It’s just one of those feel-good places.
Amy: That’s why we all stay. Collectively, we have over 90 years of service between the six of us (on staff).
What do you think keeps you all here?
Amy: Our passion for helping people — and we genuinely like working with each other and we're good as a team. I think working together with people you like and then serving the community is so great.
Mandi: Our goal is to keep people living independently in their homes for as long as possible, so that they're not going into skilled nursing facilities. And if all we need to do is send them a meal every day so that somebody is checking in on them, or give them rides to their blood work — you know, if that's all it takes, you're making a difference.
Amy: We stayed open during COVID — not to the public. But as a social worker, I was still making home visits with masks when other people were not just because I felt like, ethically — this is our most vulnerable population. And they were really isolated. They weren't going anywhere, and they needed to see us. There were people that came here every single day, and then all of a sudden, it was nothing. So that was really hard on people. We sent thousands of cards to people, delivering fun packages to people — we had drive-bys. We dressed in costumes.
You’re here to provide community for seniors. How did you see that affecting people when you had to shut down?
Amy: I saw a really large decline in people that were living at home. People who had the mobility here, because they were exercising three days a week, were no longer able to get up and walk. They didn’t have the physical dexterity anymore.
Mandi: We also noticed a decline with mental health. People that used to be sharp and on top of things were no longer.
Amy: Suicides in our population, as well. And a lot of health care issues, because people weren't going to the doctor. I think we're just really on the tip of the iceberg of seeing the ramifications of COVID.
Mandi: I definitely had volunteers that I left one way and they came back very different, and not necessarily capable of volunteering anymore. So that was really shocking and sad. And we’re the kind of people who just wonder, what more could we have done?
Amy: They just needed to come here, and they couldn't. I guess consistency and a place to be is really the key. It's what's best for people.
So the people who come here — is it a pretty regular set that you see all the time?
Mandi: Yeah — so we have a pretty regular set of people that come for certain exercise groups. We have certain people that come for lunch. We have a really diverse population in terms of age. So we have newly retired seniors that are coming to play pickleball and do aerobic exercise. And then we have our more frail adults that come for lunch, or chair exercise.
Is there a membership? Or do people just show up?
Mandi: You just show up! There are some classes that cost a fee, but it's way cheaper than any gym.
Amy: And we have scholarships for people that can't afford it. That Friends group — they would pay for things like that.
Can you tell me a little bit more about the Friends group, and ways that people in the community can support the center?
Mandi: Oh my gosh, come and volunteer! It’s so much fun! You’re gonna love it.
Amy: And they can donate. They can donate to the meals program. They can donate to the Fitchburg Senior Center Friends, which helps with special needs in the community.
Mandi: And right now, we're trying to gear up for — we have several new senior apartment complexes that have opened in Fitchburg, and are opening — and Fitchburg is taking over some of the Town of Madison. So we are about to see an even bigger boom in our population and who we're serving, and our boundaries of where we're serving, too. It’s likely that I'll have to add another meal route eventually. It's kind of an ever-changing landscape around here.
You mentioned earlier, the goal being trying to keep people independent as long as they can be. Can you talk a little bit about how that works?
Amy: From the social work perspective, I go into people's homes and I assess for needs they might have. So that might be cleaning, it might be nursing help. It might be connecting them with long-term service, like Family Care, and all of those programs can bring people in to help them in their home. And then also providing that liaison between myself and either the physician and the family. So I’m providing that link so people are updated and they know what's going on.
I just think communication and socialization is such an integral part for people aging well in a community. Providing them all those services that are available, whether it be coming here, going into groups or joining other things. If they have memory impairment, connecting them with a caregiver — letting neighbors and law enforcement know that they're there, so we can keep people safe, too.
Mandi: Another thing that that we're big on at the Fitchburg Senior Center is more preventative care. We want people in here exercising. We all have that sort of mentality of keeping moving — you don’t use it, you lose it. So we really try to encourage people to maintain their activity level by joining our exercise groups and doing stuff like that. We want to offer something that isn't offered in this society, which is preventative care.
Anything I haven't asked about that you want people to know?
Mandi: I think something that I want people to know — when you say, “I work at a senior center,” there's this preconceived notion of what that is. Like people think we’re doing bingo and bake sales and like crazy stuff like that. We’ve never had a bake sale here. Our women's group, the first year our active women's group formed, they went ziplining. And they were going on bike rides and stuff like that. I'm not saying other senior centers aren't that way but —
Amy: We are not!
Mandi: Fitchburg is not.
Amy: We’re very progressive.
Mandi: We’re the place to be. We’re where fun happens.
We also do something different here that I'm not sure is done at other senior centers — we actually eat lunch with our participants. So lunch time is like family lunchtime. That's really a time where we make those really intimate connections.
And is the coffee really always hot?
Amy: Yes.
Mandi: We try—
Amy: The coffee is hot! Unless we leave it there ‘til the next day. Then sometimes it’s not.
Mandi: We try really hard.
Amy: But you will always find a friend.
Mandi: And you'll always find people smiling. And if I'm in a room, you'll probably get a hug.
Amy: That's all true.
