Q&A: Amy Jordan and Mandi Miller share hugs, smiles and what's happening at the Fitchburg Senior Center

Can you tell me a little bit more about the Friends group, and ways that people in the community can support the center?

Mandi: Oh my gosh, come and volunteer! It’s so much fun! You’re gonna love it.

Amy: And they can donate. They can donate to the meals program. They can donate to the Fitchburg Senior Center Friends, which helps with special needs in the community.

Mandi: And right now, we're trying to gear up for — we have several new senior apartment complexes that have opened in Fitchburg, and are opening — and Fitchburg is taking over some of the Town of Madison. So we are about to see an even bigger boom in our population and who we're serving, and our boundaries of where we're serving, too. It’s likely that I'll have to add another meal route eventually. It's kind of an ever-changing landscape around here.

You mentioned earlier, the goal being trying to keep people independent as long as they can be. Can you talk a little bit about how that works?