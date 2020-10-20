Wisconsin early voting starts Tuesday, here's how to do it in Madison

Voting is pretty big, we’re hearing. Lots of people are doing it this year, probably because there’s a presidential election on the ballot. For that and other reasons (like advisories to avoid gathering in public places around people who may or may not have COVID-19), a lot of Madison voters are pretty psyched to get their voting done early, well before the Nov. 3 election day.

And starting Tuesday (through Nov. 1), they can start to vote early at one of 14 Madison locations, including the city clerk’s office downtown and many of the city’s libraries. Each location has its own hours, so check the list!