Wisconsin early voting starts Tuesday, here's how to do it in Madison

Voting is pretty big, we’re hearing. Lots of people are doing it this year, probably because there’s a presidential election on the ballot. For that and other reasons (like advisories to avoid gathering in public places around people who may or may not have COVID-19), a lot of Madison voters are pretty psyched to get their voting done early, well before the Nov. 3 election day.
And starting Tuesday (through Nov. 1), they can start to vote early at one of 14 Madison locations, including the city clerk’s office downtown and many of the city’s libraries. Each location has its own hours, so check the list!
If you want to get technical (and a little oxymoronic) about it, what’s happening is technically called in-person absentee voting, in that voters will be requesting and filling out absentee ballots in the presence of poll workers at official locations. It’s not that different from standard election day voting, except the location might not be as convenient to your home and you might have to wait in a longer line. You can even bring your own pen with your own germs (and nobody else's) on it.
Here’s what you need to know to get in on the early voting action:
If you’re already registered at your current address: Simply show up at one of the official early voting sites with your acceptable form of photo ID and follow the instructions from the poll workers.
If you need to register or change your voting address: Along with your acceptable form of photo ID, bring along a proof of your residency.
If you don’t even want to get out of your car: No prob, Bob. There’s a whole list of procedures that poll workers will follow to help you vote safely and securely from the comfort of your light duty sport utility hybrid or whatever that thing is you drive.
If you have an absentee ballot already, but need a witness: DON’T FILL IT OUT YET! Bring your ballot AND ENVELOPE to any of the early voting sites and a poll worker will serve as your witness. But you have to fill out your ballot in their presence.
If you have an absentee ballot that’s all filled out, complete with a witness signature: Try out one of the new (and reportedly spiffy) absentee ballot drop boxes, located at fire stations throughout the city (addresses and directions here).
You can also bring an absentee ballot to your polling place on election day. Again, if you don’t have a witness, don’t fill it out! The poll worker will be your witness.
According to the Madison City Clerk’s office, absentee ballots are rejected for the following reasons. DON’T LET THIS BE YOU!
• Voter has not signed absentee certificate envelope.
• Voter has not had a witness sign the absentee certificate envelope.
• Witness did not write address on absentee certificate envelope (street number, street name, municipality).
• Ballot has not been received by Election Day.
• Voter has not registered to vote at their current address.
• Voter has not sealed the absentee certificate envelope.
• Voter dies before Election Day.
