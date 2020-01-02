Jason Joyce: Badgers' Rose Bowl loss was about turnovers and the kicking game

The reason that brief clip works is because fans are comforted by seeing coaches and players react as they would — which is to say, profanely — to the perceived injustices perpetrated by officials. The reason it won’t be used much beyond Thursday is that it only explains a very small part of the story of how the Badgers managed to lose their grip on the Rose Bowl trophy.

This Rose Bowl loss, the most recent in a run of five since a win over Stanford in 2000, came down to two big problems: turnovers and a kicking game that doesn’t meet the high standards set by the offense and defense.

The turnovers are self-explanatory: Wisconsin lost three fumbles and an interception. Three of those turnovers led to touchdowns which, in a one-point game where both teams scored fewer than 30 points, were decisive.

When it comes to special teams, longtime Badgers observers will remember a phrase Alvarez used often when he was coach: You’ve got to be sound in the kicking game.

The Badgers haven’t been all season and weren’t in Pasadena.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}