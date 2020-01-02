Jason Joyce: Badgers' Rose Bowl loss was about turnovers and the kicking game

PASADENA — If a picture is worth a thousand words, the perfect animated GIF is worth at least 10,000, right? And two GIFs — the brief animations and video clips often found on Twitter and Facebook -- pulled from ESPN footage and shared widely during Wednesday’s Rose Bowl game were like micro stories.
The first arrived early, during the first quarter. It showed Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez seated in a luxury box. A young child next to him attempts to get his attention and Alvarez dismisses him with a wave of his hand.
Like two other Barry GIFs (thumbs-up at the Final Four, dancing at his desk), that one is going to be used a lot in the future. It’s already been employed to illustrate the kind of “mood” jokes that permeate Twitter. “How I feel when Minnesota fans want to talk about the Outback Bowl,” is a memorable one. Same with “Me tomorrow when my coworkers ask me how I spent New Year’s Eve.”
The second is going to have a much shorter shelf life. It shows Badgers head coach Paul Chryst, known for his placid manner, screaming at an official over a questionable offensive pass interference penalty that came with just over three minutes left in the game, nullifying a first down pass to tight end Jake Ferguson and effectively ending Wisconsin’s holiday trip to Pasadena.
The reason that brief clip works is because fans are comforted by seeing coaches and players react as they would — which is to say, profanely — to the perceived injustices perpetrated by officials. The reason it won’t be used much beyond Thursday is that it only explains a very small part of the story of how the Badgers managed to lose their grip on the Rose Bowl trophy.
This Rose Bowl loss, the most recent in a run of five since a win over Stanford in 2000, came down to two big problems: turnovers and a kicking game that doesn’t meet the high standards set by the offense and defense.
The turnovers are self-explanatory: Wisconsin lost three fumbles and an interception. Three of those turnovers led to touchdowns which, in a one-point game where both teams scored fewer than 30 points, were decisive.
When it comes to special teams, longtime Badgers observers will remember a phrase Alvarez used often when he was coach: You’ve got to be sound in the kicking game.
The Badgers haven’t been all season and weren’t in Pasadena.
Sophomore Collin Larsh missed a 47-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter and finished two-of-three for the day. That’s not a bad line, but Larsh hasn’t seen action since the Nov. 23 Purdue game, when senior Zach Hintze, who is typically confined to kickoffs, nailed a 62-yarder to break a Wisconsin record. He attempted one field goal each in the Minnesota and Ohio State games, hitting from 26 and missing from 48, respectively.
And the Badgers made the rare move of going to their backup punter, senior Connor Allen, after starter Anthony Lotti, also a senior, fumbled a snap at the Badgers’ 41-yard line in the third quarter. Oregon safety Brady Breeze picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown.
Against a very good Oregon team, Wisconsin was solid, even spectacular in other aspects of its play Wednesday. Sophomore return man Aron Cruickshank negated an impressive Oregon opening touchdown drive when he returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. In all, he tallied 194 yards on four kickoff returns.
Junior receiver Quintez Cephus continued to help junior quarterback Jack Coan’s numbers by making highlight grabs, finishing with 7 catches for 59 yards. And junior running back Jonathan Taylor, in what is assumed to be his final game in a Wisconsin uniform, was exceptional, even if he didn’t break 100 yards.
The final giveaway — a Danny Davis fumble with just under eight minutes left in the game — came on a jet sweep, a play Chryst went to frequently and effectively in the second half. Taylor had just taken a handoff at Wisconsin’s four-yard line and dashed for ten yards, at which point he picked up a few Oregon defenders and dragged them for eight more yards.
He and the Wisconsin offensive line were starting to wear down Oregon’s defense, which of course is the longstanding formula for success at Wisconsin. But on the first play after the fumble, Oregon took over on Wisconsin’s 30-yard line and quarterback Justin Herbert took the first snap and ran it in for a touchdown.
On defense, the Badgers held Oregon to 204 yards on 51 plays, forcing the Ducks to punt six times. Wisconsin dominated time of possession with over 38 minutes.
But on Herbert’s touchdown run, sophomore Faion Hicks picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the whistle, which allowed Oregon to kickoff from the 50, taking the dangerous Cruickshank out of the equation.
Those are the types of mistakes that plagued Wisconsin at the Rose Bowl and can make fans mad enough to spout expletives of their own.
But consider using Alvarez’s dismissive wave on anyone who wants to belabor the offensive pass interference call.