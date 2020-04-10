The GOP's immigration dilemma

In its attempts to realign its image with an increasingly diverse electorate, the Republican Party faces a number of problems that are demonstrated poignantly in Wisconsin.
Craig Gilbert of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has a number of interesting graphs that display the division of opinion among Republicans both nationally and statewide over immigration. Wisconsin Republicans appear split almost evenly over whether illegal immigrants should be afforded a path towards citizenship.
Similarly, the state's two top Republicans on Capitol Hill have dramatically diverging views on immigration. Rep. Paul Ryan has emerged as a leading voice for comprehensive immigration reform – including a path to citizenship for the millions of current undocumented workers – while Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner still exudes deep disdain for any measure that he believes would award “amnesty.”
The division between Ryan and Sensenbrenner exhibits a divide that exists among Republicans throughout the country. University of Wisconsin political science professor Margaret Peters, an immigration policy expert, said that immigration has been a source of contention within the GOP for generations.
“On one hand you have the traditional business interests who typically favor immigration,” she told me in a phone interview. “In the other hand you have another group within the Republican Party who has opposed immigration for cultural reasons.”
Currently, the divide is often described as a conflict between the business elite at the top of the party and a working class segment of the party’s base that sees immigrants as a threat to job security, American culture and national security.
Interestingly, Sensenbrenner does not come from an area that one would identify with conservative populism. His district, which consists largely of Milwaukee suburbs, is easily the wealthiest of Wisconsin’s eight Congressional districts and also has the lowest proportion of blue collar workers.
However, unlike Ryan’s district, which has a sizable Latino population, Sensenbrenner’s district is overwhelmingly white.
As many analysts have pointed out, one of the major hurdles immigration reform faces is that most Congressional Republicans represent districts that are not anywhere near as diverse as the country as a whole, and therefore feel little pressure from their constituents to support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Many instead face intense pressure to oppose it.
Brian Fraley, a former GOP strategist who is now managing editor of Right Wisconsin, a website run by talk radio host Charlie Sykes, said the debate is about ideology, not demographics.
“The division of opinion within conservative circles doesn't break down by geography or socio-economic class,” he said in an email. “You have the libertarian open borders angle, the market forces for cheap labor angle and the law and order and secure the border angle. Most Republicans I know have parts of all three in their perspective, just by varying degrees.”
