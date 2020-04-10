The GOP's immigration dilemma

“On one hand you have the traditional business interests who typically favor immigration,” she told me in a phone interview. “In the other hand you have another group within the Republican Party who has opposed immigration for cultural reasons.”

Currently, the divide is often described as a conflict between the business elite at the top of the party and a working class segment of the party’s base that sees immigrants as a threat to job security, American culture and national security.

Interestingly, Sensenbrenner does not come from an area that one would identify with conservative populism. His district, which consists largely of Milwaukee suburbs, is easily the wealthiest of Wisconsin’s eight Congressional districts and also has the lowest proportion of blue collar workers.

However, unlike Ryan’s district, which has a sizable Latino population, Sensenbrenner’s district is overwhelmingly white.

As many analysts have pointed out, one of the major hurdles immigration reform faces is that most Congressional Republicans represent districts that are not anywhere near as diverse as the country as a whole, and therefore feel little pressure from their constituents to support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Many instead face intense pressure to oppose it.