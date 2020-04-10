Pro-voucher group offers contradictory message on issue ads

As I described in an article this weekend, major special interest groups in Wisconsin evade state campaign finance disclosure laws by running “issue ads,” TV or radio spots in which they bash or praise a candidate without explicitly advising voters to support or oppose him or her.
Let’s be real. Does the average voter really need to hear the magic words “vote for” or “vote against” to understand what the group running the ad wants them to do at the polls?
Critics thus refer to the messages as “phony issue ads.”
And yet the leaders of the groups that spend millions on ads clearly intended to sway voters insist with indignation that their ads have nothing to do with elections. They’re simply talking about the “issues.”
At least that’s what they say to the public and the media. The message to their supporters is very different.
Dan Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel offers a great example of that contrast in an article about the American Federation for Children, a group that spent millions of dollars last year to elect candidates who favor private school vouchers.
Although AFC reported spending $345,000 to support or oppose legislative candidates to the Government Accountability Board, it recently boasted in an online brochure that it spent over $2 million “influencing” Wisconsin elections.
In fact, AFC even credits itself with “victories” in a number of races in which, according to official numbers, it did not spend a dime supporting or opposing a candidate.
The victors in those races were all Republicans; state Sens. Jerry Petrowski of Marathon and Terry Moulton of Chippewa Falls and state Reps. Travis Tranel of Cuba City, John Jagler of Watertown, Howard Marklein of Spring Green and Warren Petryk of Eleva.
“With expenditures of $2,392,000, the American Federation for Children and the AFC Action Fund engaged in hard-fought, successful battles to ensure educational choice majorities in both chambers of the legislature,” announces the brochure.
It is rare that an “issues advocacy group” makes so clear the contrast between its legal claim (that it is not engaged in electioneering) and the political reality (that its chief purpose is electioneering). Many groups, such as Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Americans for Prosperity, maintain a flimsy façade of neutrality by describing their role in the political process as “educational.”
Curiously, such groups only run “educational” ads in the weeks before an election.
AFC's strategy of splitting its efforts between "issue ads" and direct advocacy ads is unusual in Wisconsin. Most political groups choose one method and stick to it.
Why does AFC pursue both methods?
"We disclose our spending, but we do not disclose our strategies," said Brian Pleva, the chief lobbyist for AFC in Wisconsin.
