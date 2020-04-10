Pro-voucher group offers contradictory message on issue ads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I described in an article this weekend, major special interest groups in Wisconsin evade state campaign finance disclosure laws by running “issue ads,” TV or radio spots in which they bash or praise a candidate without explicitly advising voters to support or oppose him or her.

Let’s be real. Does the average voter really need to hear the magic words “vote for” or “vote against” to understand what the group running the ad wants them to do at the polls?

Critics thus refer to the messages as “phony issue ads.”

And yet the leaders of the groups that spend millions on ads clearly intended to sway voters insist with indignation that their ads have nothing to do with elections. They’re simply talking about the “issues.”

At least that’s what they say to the public and the media. The message to their supporters is very different.