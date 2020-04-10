Mark Pocan drafts constitutional amendment to establish the right to vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You don’t have an inalienable right to vote. At least not according to the U.S. Constitution.

Although a number of amendments prohibit the government from denying the vote to individuals based on certain factors, such as sex, race and age (if you’re above 18), nothing in the Constitution unequivocally guarantees citizens access to the ballot box.

For instance, many states prevent felons from voting even after they have served their sentences and had their other rights restored. Many others require voters to live in a particular jurisdiction for a certain amount of time before they are eligible to vote there.

And of course, there are the myriad election regulations, such as voter ID, which some argue is tantamount to preventing people from exercising their voting rights.

At a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, Rep. Mark Pocan thus unveiled his first bill as a U.S. congressman: A constitutional amendment establishing a fundamental right to vote. Here is the proposed text:

“Every citizen of the United States, who is of legal voting age, shall have the fundamental right to vote in any public election held in the jurisdiction in which the citizen resides.”