From the archives: William Evjue said recalls protect people from 'bad governor'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why was the power of the recall put in place in Wisconsin?

According to many conservatives and others who opposed the 2012 recall attempt against Gov. Scott Walker, the recall was meant to remove officials who had clearly acted in a criminal or unethical manner (how one defines the latter is debatable).

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Polls have shown that many Wisconsin voters were uncomfortable supporting a recall against a sitting governor over policy stances.

But there’s perhaps no better demonstration for why the progressives of the early 20th century supported the recall than an editorial penned by Capital Times founder William Evjue on April 5, 1951. I recently stumbled across the edit while perusing the pages of "75 Years of History," a book published in 1992 on the 75th anniversary of The Capital Times.

After noting the election of the first woman to the Madison Common Council earlier that week, as well as the youthful nature of that body (“a young men’s organization”), the 68-year-old Evjue turned his attention to a recently defeated referendum to change the length of gubernatorial terms from two years to four years.