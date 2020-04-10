From the archives: William Evjue said recalls protect people from 'bad governor'

Why was the power of the recall put in place in Wisconsin?
According to many conservatives and others who opposed the 2012 recall attempt against Gov. Scott Walker, the recall was meant to remove officials who had clearly acted in a criminal or unethical manner (how one defines the latter is debatable).
Polls have shown that many Wisconsin voters were uncomfortable supporting a recall against a sitting governor over policy stances.
But there’s perhaps no better demonstration for why the progressives of the early 20th century supported the recall than an editorial penned by Capital Times founder William Evjue on April 5, 1951. I recently stumbled across the edit while perusing the pages of "75 Years of History," a book published in 1992 on the 75th anniversary of The Capital Times.
After noting the election of the first woman to the Madison Common Council earlier that week, as well as the youthful nature of that body (“a young men’s organization”), the 68-year-old Evjue turned his attention to a recently defeated referendum to change the length of gubernatorial terms from two years to four years.
“A good argument might be made for the four-year term if we had an effective recall system in Wisconsin,” he wrote. “Without this, the people would be stuck for four years without recourse if a bad governor was elected.”
Although Wisconsin had already written the recall into its constitution 25 years earlier, Evjue presumably saw the large number of signatures required to launch a successful recall as too high of an obstacle for opponents of a sitting governor to realistically overcome. Only one recall election had occurred in the state by 1951 and the target politician, Sen. Otto Mueller, survived the attempt.
In 1967, three years before Evjue's death, Wisconsin voters did finally approve a constitutional amendment that lengthened the gubernatorial term to its current four-year term. A change in the recall law did not accompany it.
If Evjue were alive today, he would have likely voiced disgust with much of what transpired in last year's recall election, from the enormous amounts of money spent on both sides, to the factually challenged messaging that defined the debates.
But he might also have found a silver lining in the fact that Wisconsin voters were able to exercise their constitutional right to force a recall election of the state's highest official, thus offering them a little insurance against the prospect of (gasp!) "being stuck for four years" with a "bad governor."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!