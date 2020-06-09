You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WORT/FM 89.9 joining other stations in playing 'A Change Is Gonna Come' Tuesday
0 comments
top story

WORT/FM 89.9 joining other stations in playing 'A Change Is Gonna Come' Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
WORT-FM

Madison's community radio station is honoring the life of George Floyd Tuesday.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

WORT/FM 89.9 is joining more than 100 community radio stations nationwide Tuesday to play Sam Cooke’s civil rights anthem, "A Change Is Gonna Come," at 2 p.m., in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd's death, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer two week ago, has given rise to an international movement. He is being laid to rest Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

"Communities across the country, and in Madison, are struggling to face the issues raised by his death, including racial injustice and police reform and restructuring," the station said in a release.

"The pandemic has given us few moments where we can safely share our grief, our commitment to change, our humanity," Dave Devereaux-Weber, WORT board president, said in the release.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eckelberg, Chloe Kay
Madison obituaries

Eckelberg, Chloe Kay

MORRISONVILLE—Chloe Kay Eckelberg, of Morrisonville, Wis., died unexpectedly in her sleep June 2, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 2019, to Jonatha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics