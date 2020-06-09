WORT/FM 89.9 joining other stations in playing 'A Change Is Gonna Come' Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WORT/FM 89.9 is joining more than 100 community radio stations nationwide Tuesday to play Sam Cooke’s civil rights anthem, "A Change Is Gonna Come," at 2 p.m., in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd's death, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer two week ago, has given rise to an international movement. He is being laid to rest Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

"Communities across the country, and in Madison, are struggling to face the issues raised by his death, including racial injustice and police reform and restructuring," the station said in a release.

"The pandemic has given us few moments where we can safely share our grief, our commitment to change, our humanity," Dave Devereaux-Weber, WORT board president, said in the release.

