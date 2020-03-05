Worst blizzard ever: Remembering the 'Big Snow' of 1881

The worst snowstorm thought to ever hit Wisconsin brought two blizzards in a single week in March 1881, with drifts up to 40 feet high. All railroad traffic was shut down, as was travel on regular roads and streets. Some people were trapped inside their homes and had to dig tunnels to get out.

"Older residents ... throughout the state say nothing approaching the present storm has ever been known," the State Journal reported March 4, 1881. The headline read: "Snow bound -- is the present condition of the country. All roads blockaded and traffic generally suspended."

The snowstorm took place before official records were kept, but accounts from the time talk about drifts as high as buildings. "Reports from all telegraphic points in Wisconsin show the snow to be from three to six feet deep on a level, and the drifts are reported as covering houses, telegraph poles, trains, etc.," according to the State Journal.

The paper reported the statewide impact: "From almost every interior town comes dispatches announcing distress among the people, and stating that unless the storm ceases so that supplies can be got in within a few days, there will be great suffering and actual danger of starvation among people isolated from neighbors and assistance. All the railroad lines have passenger and other trains snowed in at various points along their lines."