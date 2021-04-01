 Skip to main content
World's Largest Brat Fest announces alternative to canceled in-person festival for 2021
World's Largest Brat Fest announces alternative to canceled in-person festival for 2021

The World's Largest Brat Fest will not make its traditional appearance Memorial Day weekend for the second year in a row, but a "new and exciting alternative" is set to kick off summer 2021, according to the event's website

Brat Fest is teaming up with Johnsonville to still bring some of the festivities to Madison with Build Your Own Brat Fest, said event organizer Tim Metcalfe. Johnsonville brats will be given to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County, and 100% of the weekend-long brat sales will benefit local nonprofits. 

With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 150,000 people attending the three-day event under normal circumstances, Metcalfe said it was "best" to cancel this year's in-person event but hopes supporters of the festival will try to help out local businesses and charities by dining at any of the participating sports bars and restaurants Memorial Day weekend to raise funds while also celebrating in a safer way.

"When we canceled the 2020 festival, we hoped that pandemic conditions would have improved enough for us to host an event in 2021," Metcalfe said. "However, while we are heading in the right direction having a vaccine available, it is still not time for large, public gatherings. Preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern."

Bars or restaurants interested in participating in the alternative festival should email Jeff Shroeter at jeff.s@bratfest.com.

