World's Largest Brat Fest aims to return to Willow Island over Memorial Day weekend in 2022

After two years of not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World’s Largest Brat Fest is aiming to be back on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center over Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

Brat Fest organizers said the event will follow all public health orders and recommendations as it celebrates 40 years of Brat Fests.

More than 70 entertainers will perform during the weekend, headlined by Joe Nichols and 38 Special on the Grand Stage.

Also aiming for a return in 2022 are Take Your Brat to Work Day, with delivery from EatStreet; one of Wisconsin’s largest volleyball tournaments; the hot dog jog; kid zone; sports zone; farm zone/petting zoo; car show; carnival; and fireworks on Sunday night.

More information will be released as Brat Fest draws closer, the organizers said.