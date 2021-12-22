World's Largest Brat Fest aims to return to Willow Island over Memorial Day weekend in 2022

After two years of not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World’s Largest Brat Fest is aiming to be back on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center over Memorial Day weekend in 2022.
Brat Fest organizers said the event will follow all public health orders and recommendations as it celebrates 40 years of Brat Fests.
More than 70 entertainers will perform during the weekend, headlined by Joe Nichols and 38 Special on the Grand Stage.
Also aiming for a return in 2022 are Take Your Brat to Work Day, with delivery from EatStreet; one of Wisconsin’s largest volleyball tournaments; the hot dog jog; kid zone; sports zone; farm zone/petting zoo; car show; carnival; and fireworks on Sunday night.
More information will be released as Brat Fest draws closer, the organizers said.
In 2020, Brat Fest held a Virtual Brat Fest, allowing people to make a monetary donation for Brat Fest charities when purchasing virtual brats, and later in 2020, an online silent auction was held. The resulted in more than $100,000 being raised for Brat Fest charities.
In 2021, a Build Your Own Brat Fest was held, with more than 180 Dane County bars and restaurants serving Brat Fest brats over Memorial Day Weekend, and some having live music. More than $50,000 was raised for Brat Fest charities.
Non-profits interested in being a Brat Fest charity can go to www.BratFest.com to apply.
A non-pandemic Brat Fest typically has more than 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and more than 150,000 people attending the three-day event.