Capitol Square was packed with more bodies than usual Saturday — though they were wearing less.

In between the sea of tents and food trucks, 150 naked bicyclists joined the crowd of farmers market-goers and Downtown tourists for the annual World Naked Bike Ride.

Now in its 13th year, Madison's naked bike ride is one of dozens staged in cities across the country, where participants bare it all to advocate for body image positivity and less dependency on petroleum. Part of this year's route took riders along State Street and on two loops around Capitol Square.

Most of the riders went completely nude, apart from shoes, bike helmets and a healthy dose of sunscreen. Some riders also donned body paint with messages like "I'm your naked neighbor" on their backs, arms and legs.

Wren Bailey has participated in Madison's World Naked Bike Ride for the last few years. Although a recent surgery prevented Bailey from participating this year, she became the group's designated body painter and helped write messages and draw artwork on riders.

Bailey said she's seen an increase in participation among women since she started taking part in the annual ride. She described the dynamic between riders as supportive, positive and "like a family."

Some participants even go to other naked bike rides around the country together, Bailey said.

"You may not know everyone's name, but you definitely see familiar faces year to year," she said.

The atmosphere on Capitol Square seemed full of energy and support for the riders late Saturday morning. Bystanders let out cheers and reached their hands out for high fives as the group of bicyclists pedaled by.

Saturday marked the first naked bike ride for Laura Freeman, who took part alongside her boyfriend, Cam Wesley. Freeman said she was initially unsure about participating, but was encouraged by Wesley.

Wesley biked in the Madison ride last year and said he is drawn to events that support body positivity.

Andy Kinzelman, a longtime participant in the Madison ride, said the crowd is generally very supportive.

"The people of Madison seem to enjoy us riding by. It's a spectacle," said Kinzelman, who also has gone to naked bike rides in Milwaukee.

He described the experience of biking completely in the nude as "really liberating."

"When you start chatting with people, it's like you forget they're naked," Kinzelman said. "You're just communicating, like normal people communicate. It's a really non-judgmental group. Nobody's looking at what kind of body type you have. We're just getting together and having fun."

