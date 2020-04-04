World Naked Bike Ride calls off annual clothing-optional event in Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local organizers of the World Naked Bike Ride called off the annual event with an announcement on Saturday, adding to a growing list of Madison-area events that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Before the cancelation, the clothing optional ride through Madison was set for June 20. The next one will be held on June 19 of next year.

"Current conditions throughout the world have made it difficult for us all to make plans for the coming months," organizers said in a statement. "When it will again be safe and practical for people to gather in groups is a matter of uncertainty. In view of this, local organizers have decided not to hold the World Naked Bike Ride this year in Madison."

The World Naked Bike Ride — a demonstration against petroleum products and in support of body positivity — made its first run in cities throughout the world in 2004. Madison first participated in the international event in 2010.

Last year, the group's 10 mile-plus-long route included a pair of loops around Capitol Square and treks both up and down State Street.