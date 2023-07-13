The cows of World Dairy Expo will continue to call Madison home for at least another five years.

The world's largest dairy-focused trade show and Dane County announced an agreement Thursday that will extend the event's stay in Madison through 2028 with an additional three option years that could extend the event through 2031.

The existing contract expires after this year's show in October, but the new deal means the Expo will continue its run that began in 1967 on the county-owned grounds of what is now the Alliant Energy Center.

The seven-day Expo is the largest convention in Dane County, creates an estimated $31 million in annual economic impact for the region and is a boon to hotels, bars, restaurants and retail shops.

“World Dairy Expo is a one-of-a-kind event, and we are fortunate the absolute best in the dairy business want to keep coming to the place it all began,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “This is an incredibly exciting day for Dane County and the entire dairy state. This news means the cows will keep coming right here to the place they’ve called home for over 56 years this fall.”

Last year's Expo drew more than 3,300 cows from the United States and Canada and nearly 60,000 people and 650 vendors from around the world, and it used about 500,000 square feet of exhibitor space. About half of those who attend the show are from Wisconsin.

The event also occupies two agricultural pavilions, Exhibition Hall, Dane County Coliseum, temporary structures in the parking lot and the Dane County Arena.

“It’s much more than a week-long event," said Bill Hageman, president of the Expo's board of directors. "It creates commerce and builds relationships that pay dividends year-round and for years to come."

A resolution authorizing the county to execute the contract will be considered by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks, Parisi said.

The agreement ends years of debate and concern about the future home of the Expo, which has outgrown the two New Holland pavilions, constructed in 2014 and totaling 290,000 square feet of space. The pavilions held most of the 3,300 dairy cows at the 2022 event, but because of the growth, two massive dairy cattle tents were erected just to the north of the pavilions to hold the overflow entries.

Meanwhile, the 225,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall constructed in 1995 is also maxed out for the Expo and is one of the reasons the Expo is forced each year to erect a temporary building called the Trade Center just east of Exhibition Hall to hold large farm machinery for some of its vendors. The county also is exploring a massive $300 million to $500 million redevelopment of the 164-acre site that could include restaurants, hotels, retail and housing.

It was not immediately clear, according to a press release issued just prior to this morning's press conference, if the construction of new Expo facilities is part of the deal.

“We recognize what a privilege it is to host this world-wide event," said Laura Herschleb, the Expo's general manager. "We look forward to assessing and adapting to ensure World Dairy Expo has not just a viable but a vibrant future. We are formally extending our agreement to call the Alliant Energy Center home to this world-class event for the next five years and look forward to growing and building upon this prestigious global dairy celebration with help from our valued partners.”

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

Photos: World Dairy Expo over the years 1967 1967 1967 1978 1981 1988 1988 1991 1992 1997 2000 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2011 2011 2013 2014 2014 2015 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019