Worker seriously injured in fall at Near East Side construction site, authorities say

A worker was seriously injured in a fall at a Near East Side construction site on Monday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine Co. 3 and Medic 3 were dispatched at 1:08 p.m. to North Ingersoll Street and East Mifflin Street, and arrived at 1:11 p.m. Paramedics found the patient lying on the fourth floor of the site with multiple injuries, though he was alert and able to tell responders what happened, Fire Department spokesman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

The worker said he was walking on a catwalk when he fell about 30 feet to the concrete below, Schuster said.

While paramedics and EMTs attended to him, Ladder Co. 1 was dispatched to bring the patient down to ground level using a stokes basket, and he then was taken to a hospital, Schuster said.

OSHA and Madison police determined the fall was an accident, Schuster said.

