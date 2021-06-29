Worker rescued 40 feet in air after hydraulic lift malfunctions

A worker was rescued from 40 feet in the air Monday morning after a hydraulic lift malfunctioned.

Rob Christian of ARC Vanderbilt Tree Service was in the rented hydraulic lift shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when it malfunctioned during work to take down a tree in the 2000 block of Van Hise Avenue after it suffered storm damage.

The Madison Fire Department sent two firefighters up in a bucket to reach Christian, who was safely lowered to the ground. Christian had been stranded in the apparatus for about 45 minutes and was not injured.

