Worker rescued 40 feet in air after hydraulic lift malfunctions
Lift Rescue 01-06282021121810

Rob Christian of ARC Vanderbilt Tree Service is assisted off his rented lift by members of the Madison Fire Department after the apparatus failed to operate at a job site on Van Hise Avenue in Madison Monday.

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

A worker was rescued from 40 feet in the air Monday morning after a hydraulic lift malfunctioned.

Rob Christian of ARC Vanderbilt Tree Service was in the rented hydraulic lift shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when it malfunctioned during work to take down a tree in the 2000 block of Van Hise Avenue after it suffered storm damage.

Lift Rescue 03-06282021121810

Rob Christian of ARC Vanderbilt Tree Service and members of the Madison Fire Department try to determine the cause of a hydraulic lift failure after firefighters rescued Christian from the apparatus. 

The Madison Fire Department sent two firefighters up in a bucket to reach Christian, who was safely lowered to the ground. Christian had been stranded in the apparatus for about 45 minutes and was not injured.

Lift Rescue 02-06282021121810

Members of the Madison Fire Department survey the scene after the rescue.

