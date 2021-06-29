Worker rescued 40 feet in air after hydraulic lift malfunctions, authorities say

A worker was rescued from 40 feet in the air Monday morning after a hydraulic lift malfunctioned, the Madison Fire Department reported.

The person was in the rented hydraulic lift shortly before 11 a.m. Monday when it malfunctioned during work to take down a tree in the 2000 block of Van Hise Avenue after it suffered storm damage, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Engine Co. 4 responded first, and then Ladder Co. 1 and Ladder Co. 7 — with its aerial platform “bucket” — were added to the call, Schuster said.

Two firefighters went up in the bucket to reach the worker, who donned safety equipment climbed aboard the bucket to be lowered to the ground. The worker was stranded in the bucket for about 45 minutes and was not injured, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 4 stayed at the scene until the owner of the lift arrived to diagnose the problem and lower the lift to the ground, Schuster said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.