Worker hospitalized with burns from flash fire at East Side oil change facility, authorities say

A worker was hospitalized with second-degree burns caused by a flash fire at an East Side oil change facility on Friday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Ladder Co. 1 and Medic 8 were dispatched at 9:04 a.m. to Woodman’s Gas & Lube Center, 3805 Milwaukee St., arrived at 9:09 a.m. and were directed to an injured worker, who reported removing the oil plug from a vehicle when the engine oil, which was pressurized, caught fire, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

The fire self-extinguished in seconds, but not before catching the employee's shirt on fire, causing burns to the worker’s upper body, Schuster said.

The employee, who was working in a pit and not trapped beneath the vehicle, didn’t suffer further injuries to their face and lungs thanks to a shield and mask they were wearing, Schuster said.

Flames also briefly entered the passenger compartment of the vehicle through dash vents, causing minor injuries to the driver inside. The driver was evaluated at the scene and did not need to be taken for medical treatment, Schuster said.