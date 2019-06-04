A Madison woman walked away from her home on the East Side Monday night and hasn't been seen since.
Bonnie Dowd, 56, was reported missing by her family at about 11:30 p.m., Madison police said.
Officers were sent to her home in the 2500 block of South Stoughton Road.
"Family members said she left the residence on foot between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. "Dowd did not return and family members are concerned for her welfare."
Bonnie Dowd is white, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, last seen wearing black pants and black shoes and a top of an unknown color.
If she is located, please call 911.