A woman used a phone app to see smoke in her Southwest Side apartment on Monday night and called 911 to get the Madison Fire Department there.

The woman left her apartment in the 1000 block of Gilbert Road to run a quick errand when she realized she may have left some food cooking on the stove. She used a phone app and cameras in her apartment to see smoke building in it and called 911, Fire Department spokesman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

While fire crews were heading to the apartment, the woman reported that she could see a pan on the stove with food burning in it. Firefighters found the apartment full of smoke, and they pulled a pan of burned hamburger off the stove before any fire ignited and put it in the sink, Schuster said.

Fire crews cleared smoke from the apartment and the woman returned as they were preparing to leave, Schuster said.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022