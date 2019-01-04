A 78-year-old Madison woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when she was struck by a car on East Washington Avenue.
The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. at Pawling Street, Madison police said.
The woman was in a crosswalk when the crash happened.
"The driver, a 53-year-old Madison man, said he did not see the woman until a second or two before impact," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He slammed on the brakes but was unable to stop from striking her."
The victim sustained head injuries and other injuries and was taken to the hospital.
A police traffic specialist is investigating the crash.
"There were no signs that the driver was impaired," DeSpain said. "He was very cooperative."