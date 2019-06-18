Iowa County squad tight crop
A Livingston woman was killed Monday evening when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by a teenager.

Cathy Dailey, 66, was taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. on Highway 18 near Montfort.

Ashton Muira, 17, Highland, was driving west when he struck Dailey's vehicle.

Assisting at the scene were the Montfort, Dodgeville and  Highland EMS, the State Patrol and the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

  

