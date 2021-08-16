 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in collision with truck in Green Lake County
alert

Woman killed in collision with truck in Green Lake County

Green Lake Co. crash

Photos from the sheriff's office show the paint truck was knocked on its side due to the crash. 

 Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

A 74-year-old woman died Monday after authorities say she ran a stop sign and crashed into a truck in Green Lake County.

Green Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple calls around 7:45 a.m. Monday regarding a crash on Highway 73 at Highway H in the town of Green Lake. Deputies on the scene found three people requiring medical attention.

An investigation determined the 74-year-old woman, driving a gray sedan, was heading east on Highway H when she missed a stop sign, striking a truck used for painting roadways that was heading north on Highway 73, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin -- downing trees and power lines overnight. A fatal crash is believed to be related to the storms.

The woman was taken to Ripon Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. Two male occupants in the paint truck, ages 24 and 30, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Highway 73 was closed for about seven hours and reopened shortly before 3 p.m. Photos from the sheriff's office show the paint truck knocked on its side. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics