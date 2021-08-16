Woman killed in collision with truck in Green Lake County

A 74-year-old woman died Monday after authorities say she ran a stop sign and crashed into a truck in Green Lake County.

Green Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple calls around 7:45 a.m. Monday regarding a crash on Highway 73 at Highway H in the town of Green Lake. Deputies on the scene found three people requiring medical attention.

An investigation determined the 74-year-old woman, driving a gray sedan, was heading east on Highway H when she missed a stop sign, striking a truck used for painting roadways that was heading north on Highway 73, the Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was taken to Ripon Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. Two male occupants in the paint truck, ages 24 and 30, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Highway 73 was closed for about seven hours and reopened shortly before 3 p.m. Photos from the sheriff's office show the paint truck knocked on its side.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.