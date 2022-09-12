 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman injured escaping house fire in Janesville, authorities say

Janesville Fire Dept. truck
Janesville Fire Department

A woman was injured escaping a house fire on Saturday morning, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were sent to a fire in the entire second story of a two-story home at 477 S. Garfield Ave., and the first firefighters to reach the home were able to quickly bring the fire under control, Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.

Two men and a woman live at the home, but the woman was the only one home at the time of the fire. She escaped with her dog, but suffered non-life threatening injuries in the process, and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation, Lukas said.

The cause could not be determined and damage estimates weren’t immediately available, Lukas said.

No firefighters were injured, Lukas said.

