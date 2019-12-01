An 87-year-old woman who was found alongside her dead husband in their vehicle in western Dane County Saturday morning has died at a local hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.
Colleen Soper was taken to Meriter Hospital in critical condition after she and her husband, Donald Soper, also 87, were found in a vehicle that had apparently become stuck on a remote trail in the town of Vermont at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday. She died Saturday night, Lt. Brian Mikula said.
The couple disappeared on Thanksgiving Day after leaving a family gathering in Black Earth around 3 p.m. that day, authorities said. Family members reported them missing after they failed to show up at their destination.
Authorities searched for the couple through Friday and into Saturday until their vehicle was found.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office is continuing to investigate the couple's cause of death, Mikula said.