Woman dies after falling through Rock River ice

A 57-year-old woman is dead after falling through the ice of the Rock River Friday.

Rescue crews searched for the woman for nearly six hours Friday before finding her body around 5:30 p.m., Rock County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Rossmiller said. The department received a report just before noon Friday of a woman who had fallen through the ice near the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive in the township of Rock north of Beloit.

Crews initially could not find the woman and later located her body underneath the ice of the river, Rossmiller said. Police turned her body over to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

Temperatures Friday stayed in the negatives and the wind chill made it feel like -30 degrees. The National Weather Service estimates that water temperatures in south central Wisconsin are hovering near freezing this week.

