Woman, 92, dies in Green Lake County house fire started by candle, authorities say

A 92-year-old woman died in a house fire in Green Lake County on Saturday that was started by a candle, authorities reported.

The fire at 131 West Main St. in Princeton was reported shortly after 7 a.m., Princeton Police Chief Matthew Bargenquast said in a statement.

The first arriving Princeton officer reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the residence and flames coming from a basement window, and learned that there was a woman still inside the residence, Bargenquast said.

The officer and a firefighter entered the front of the residence on their stomachs in zero visibility attempting to locate the woman. The officer continued until exhaustion and told other emergency responders of the situation, Bargenquast said.

In a short time, the Princeton Fire Rescue team located Joyce Des Jardins, who was pronounced dead at the scene of “fire-related events” by the Green Lake County coroner, Bargenquast said.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 8 a.m. and it was ruled to be accidental from “candle-related materials,” Bargenquast said.

The Red Cross was contacted and provided services to the family.