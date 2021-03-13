WNA Foundation creates new Wisconsin Civics Games contests to celebrate First Amendment

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation has created two new contests under the Wisconsin Civics Games umbrella to celebrate First Amendment rights.
The Wisconsin Civics Games editorial writing and cartoon contests are open to all middle and high school students across the state, according to a news release. Students can begin submitting entries online on March 15 in conjunction with the annual Sunshine Week celebrating open government. The entry deadline is May 15.
WNA Foundation Board Member Eva Galanter, who helped launch the Civics Games, said the contests are ways to keep building upon the increased interest in civics that has become apparent since the games began, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic statewide response to the launch of the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2019 and shared in the disappointment this year’s games had to be canceled because of the pandemic,” Galanter said. “We didn’t want to lose the critical connections that had been made or the momentum that had been built toward fostering civic and civil engagement.”
For the writing contest, high schools students will be asked to write a guest column about the First Amendment that is 500 words or less. Middle school students will be asked to write a letter to the editor about the First Amendment that is 200 words or less. The cartoon contest will require all students to submit a First Amendment-themed editorial cartoon.
Contest winners will be announced on July 1. The first-place prize is $500, second-place is $250, third-place is $100 and honorable mention awardees will get $50. Winning entries will be published on the WNA's website as well as in newspapers across the state.
More than 100 students from 25 schools participated in the first Civics Games in 2019, with the team from Platteville High School ultimately taking first place. Each member of the team was awarded a $2,000 scholarship to a Wisconsin college or university. The 2020 games were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the competition will not be held this year as well.
PHOTOS: Madison kindergartners, masked up and ready to learn