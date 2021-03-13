WNA Foundation creates new Wisconsin Civics Games contests to celebrate First Amendment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the writing contest, high schools students will be asked to write a guest column about the First Amendment that is 500 words or less. Middle school students will be asked to write a letter to the editor about the First Amendment that is 200 words or less. The cartoon contest will require all students to submit a First Amendment-themed editorial cartoon.

Contest winners will be announced on July 1. The first-place prize is $500, second-place is $250, third-place is $100 and honorable mention awardees will get $50. Winning entries will be published on the WNA's website as well as in newspapers across the state.

More than 100 students from 25 schools participated in the first Civics Games in 2019, with the team from Platteville High School ultimately taking first place. Each member of the team was awarded a $2,000 scholarship to a Wisconsin college or university. The 2020 games were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the competition will not be held this year as well.

