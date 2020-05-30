Witness: Vehicle strikes bicyclist on Willy Street during protest over George Floyd's death

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in a Madison protest Saturday as the group marched down Williamson Street over the death of George Floyd, according to video of the incident and a witness.
Protesters were at the intersection of Williamson and Few streets when screams started rising from the group as a white SUV drove through the crowd, said Paula Jean Tauri, of Madison.
Tauri, who was on Williamson Street shopping, said she turned around in time to see the bicycle getting crunched under the SUV's tires.
She said the bicyclist — a man Tauri guessed is in his 60s — was on the ground for a few minutes after the collision and got up with the help of others. Tauri said the collision happened around 2:45 p.m.
Protest on Willy St. Where a female in a white SUV drove into the crowd and ran over a guy on a bike. pic.twitter.com/yyUcOKcLxC— 🌻🌻🌻Paula Jean Tauri🌻🌻🌻 (@PaulaJeanTauri) May 30, 2020
Tauri started recording the incident on her phone after the SUV went through the intersection. It shows a group of people chasing after the vehicle as it drove south on Few Street and the mangled bicycle.
Another video posted to Twitter, though, shows the collision.
The five-second, blurry video starts as the vehicle appears to be driving over the bicycle while protesters scream and begin to run after the driver.
Protesting in Madison and just seen somebody get run over in a hit and run. 25 to 30 yr old white woman, hearing that she is now being escorted to the police station. Victim is okay. Apologies for poor video quality. pic.twitter.com/ByOPXalvQN— mathew (@mattheinen1) May 30, 2020
Thousands gathered Downtown on Saturday to demand justice over the death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, and other unarmed black men who have been killed by police.
After rallying around the Capitol, protesters marched on Williamson Street to the house where a black teenager, Tony Robinson, was fatally shot by a white Madison police officer in 2015 — about a block away from where the bicyclist was hit.
A man who answered the Madison Police Department's officer-in-charge line wouldn't provide details, saying "we're too busy right now" before hanging up.
