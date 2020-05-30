Witness: Vehicle strikes bicyclist on Willy Street during protest over George Floyd's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in a Madison protest Saturday as the group marched down Williamson Street over the death of George Floyd, according to video of the incident and a witness.

Protesters were at the intersection of Williamson and Few streets when screams started rising from the group as a white SUV drove through the crowd, said Paula Jean Tauri, of Madison.

Tauri, who was on Williamson Street shopping, said she turned around in time to see the bicycle getting crunched under the SUV's tires.

She said the bicyclist — a man Tauri guessed is in his 60s — was on the ground for a few minutes after the collision and got up with the help of others. Tauri said the collision happened around 2:45 p.m.

Tauri started recording the incident on her phone after the SUV went through the intersection. It shows a group of people chasing after the vehicle as it drove south on Few Street and the mangled bicycle.

Another video posted to Twitter, though, shows the collision.

The five-second, blurry video starts as the vehicle appears to be driving over the bicycle while protesters scream and begin to run after the driver.