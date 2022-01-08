With 'vibrancy and vitality,' painter Phil Porter lit the suns in the Madison sky

For years at the start of the annual Art Fair on the Square, even before artist booths opened at 9 a.m., people would line up outside the tent featuring paintings by Phil Porter in hopes of getting the first peek – and pick – of his latest work.
At 9 o’clock sharp, they’d be greeted with paintings in broad strokes and bright hues – as well as by the charismatic artist himself, charming them with stories to go along with the artworks they’d gladly buy and take home to a wall of Porter originals they already owned.
Porter, one of Madison’s most iconic artists and personalities, died Monday of natural causes at age 76.
“If you had the good fortune to meet Phil in person, you knew that he was larger than life, and that the vibrancy and vitality of his painting were only bested by Phil’s personality,” wrote Lance Owens, founder of ArtWorking, in a tribute to Porter on the home page of the ArtWorking website, www.artworking.org.
Porter was a long-standing celebrity at ArtWorking, a Madison-area nonprofit program that provides career development and support for artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities. He discovered painting “after moving out of the state institution and back into the community (one of the many ways in which Phil was a pioneer),” Owens wrote.
Porter was best known for his paintings of the state Capitol, which his great-grandfather, architect Lew F. Porter, helped to design, along with other Madison landmarks such as the Red Gym. Porter often included two bright suns in his paintings, one for himself and one for his great-grandfather.
In a 2010 interview for the Wisconsin State Journal’s “Know Your Madisonian” column, Porter told former State Journal reporter Dee J. Hall that his paintings “are sort of in honor of my great-grandfather, who I never knew.” When Hall asked Porter “Why do you paint?,” the artist replied, “I say it relaxes you. If you're not having such a good day, it makes you feel better — it's an upper.”
For many people, meeting Porter himself could be a day brightener, said Debra Scheibinger, art and operations manager for ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. Porter was a “glowing” artist “who just had a sparkle when he was able to talk about art,” she said. “If you met Phil, you were immediately a friend.”
Porter painted in an “unfettered” style, she said. “He didn’t dither, he had no self-doubt. He just painted.”
Often he’d produce 30 to 40 works to sell at the ARTS for ALL (formerly VSA Wisconsin) booth at Art Fair on the Square, Scheibinger said.
“He would paint up a storm,” she said. “He had such a fan base. People would be lining up every year, saying, ‘I have to get my Porter.’”
“There was just such great synergy between his art and his personality,” Owens added in a phone interview.
Porter favored using acrylic on canvas, Owens said. But his subjects often varied from the Capitol landscapes he was best known for. Porter also enjoyed painting nature, woodland scenes and landscapes in the UW Arboretum, Owens said, and he had “a great knack for using (tones) of greens to create a depth of space with a layering of colors.” Some of his works were inspired by his travels with family to places such as Arizona.
Known for his keen memory, Porter was “a walking encyclopedia of Madison geography and history,” Owens said.
He is survived by sister Betsy Skszek and brother and best friend Andy Porter.
Porter’s last work was a commission for the Waisman Center, a Madison research center dedicated to advancing knowledge about developmental disabilities and neurodegenerative diseases. The unfinished artwork shows the Waisman building and will still make its way to the center, Owens said.
ArtWorking has suspended sales of Porter’s works, he said, but has filled a wall in its studios as a tribute to the artist. Visitors can drop by ArtWorking, 1966 S. Stoughton Road, during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, to view some of Porter’s work and a photo montage, or to leave a memory or message for his family.
“Life won’t be the same here without you,” Owens wrote in his tribute to Porter. “Thank you for leaving so much of yourself behind.”