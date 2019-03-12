Dane County lakes and rivers are safely below flood stages, the county said Tuesday before several days of rain was predicted to settle in the area.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch on Tuesday for much of Wisconsin, including Dane County, through Friday morning.
Although other areas of the state could see more substantial water problems, flooding in the Dane County and Madison area should be limited to urban flooding, according to the Dane County Department of Emergency Management.
The area could see up to 1.5 inches of rain through Thursday, the National Weather Service said. But even with accompanying snow melt, the Yahara chain of lakes are expected to crest below flood stage.
"While this may pose urban flooding problems, Dane County Lakes and rivers are well below flood stage," the Department said.
The Yahara chain of lakes are between 3 feet and 3.5 feet below last summer's flood levels, according to the emergency management department. The snow pack is equal to about 1.5 inches of water.
Madison officials have also asked residents to clear storm drains in their neighborhood.