With Overture Center closed, resident companies announce fall plans

The Overture Center announced June 25 it would suspend all in-person performances through December due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 10 resident organizations at the center adjusted their programming to prioritize safety as much as community and craft.
“This has been a very difficult decision for Overture's leadership,” said Jody Clowes, director of the James Watrous Gallery, which is located on the Overture Center’s third floor. “While we are saddened by the closure, we understand why it is necessary.”
While the gallery is closed, here's how the other resident organizations are planning to forge ahead this fall.
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra restructured its popular Concerts on the Square, replacing the first four performances with two drive-in concerts, the first of which was June 24.
The final two Concerts on the Square will be live at Breese Stevens Field Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.
The WCO also canceled the annual run-out concert to Portage.
Adjusted 2020 schedule:
· The October Family Series event at the Goodman Community Center may be postponed or moved to an outdoor venue.
· The Nov. 20 opening for WCO’s Masterworks concert featuring John O’Conor will move to April of 2022.
· The December Messiah performance is postponed until December 2021.
· The annual performance of Madison Ballet’s The Nutcracker is canceled.
As circumstances evolve, the WCO is exploring alternative options for programs at Overture or other venues that will be available via live stream.
More information is available at wcoconcerts.org/
Kanopy Dance Company
In light of Overture’s decision, Kanopy Dance has canceled all remaining in-person performances for the 2020 season, including "Winter Fantasia" and "Kanopy Rising."
Lisa Thurrell, Kanopy’s co-artistic director, said the company is supportive of Overture’s decision.
“While we will deeply miss performing and seeing our audiences this fall at our home in the Overture Center, we are strongly committed to planning a slow and deliberate path back to the stage to ensure that we all can safely convene for inspiring dance performances for seasons to come,” she said.
Though Kanopy Dance Academy classes have transitioned to a digital format, forgoing face-to-face rehearsal is challenging for performance groups in particular, because it extends the time needed to prepare for a production even after it’s deemed safe to reconvene.
“With the challenging demands and close interactions required during rehearsals, we must also secure a safe window for our artists, directors, students and crew to come together in a healthy environment well before the curtain rises,” Thurrell said.
Kanopy plans to resume performances spring 2021, starting with "Reflection + Dreams," which will feature selections from "Anna Sokolow’s Rooms," a production that examined the human impact of the overlapping polio epidemic, the Red Scare of the 1950s and the threat of atomic annihilation. New York City-based Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble’s artistic director, Samantha Geracht, and Brad Orego, a Sokolow Company member, will guest star.
Separately, Kanopy will collaborate with the dance departments at Williams College and Loyola University, for a major digital production of Rooms, which will be live streamed this fall.
To close the abbreviated season, Kanopy will partner with the Madison-based pick-up theater company, Are We Delicious? for a production of "The Far-Out Prophecies of Nostradamus."
More information is available at kanopydance.org/category/news/
Madison Symphony Orchestra
Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has canceled MSO concerts and Overture Concert Organ performances through January 2021, and Education and Community Engagement Programs are rescheduled for spring 2021.
"We all look forward to a new beginning with John DeMain, Gil Shaham and the orchestra in February 2021," said Rick Mackie, executive director of the MSO. "Should there be a breakthrough opportunity to restore any of the canceled orchestra or organ concerts to the schedule, we will be prepared to do so. We are committed to keeping great music alive in Madison’s community life and thank our listeners and donors for their support.”
The MSO is considering alternative programming opportunities. In the meantime, subscribers who bought tickets for any of the canceled performances will be refunded.
More information is available at madisonsymphony.org/concerts-events/calendar/
Madison Opera
The Madison Opera has canceled its November production of Verdi’s "II Trovatore," but plans to proceed with a fall programming schedule with both virtual and live performances at the Margaret C. Winston Opera Center.
According to a June 25 press release, the organization will continue its monthly signature activities including Opera Novice and Opera Up Close, featuring artists from around the country. The Opera Center will also act as the site of "Live from the Opera Center," a series of virtual performances. Other performances will be created digitally and made available exclusively to subscribers.
The popular Opera in the Park will be available on the Madison Opera website at 8pm July 25.
Further performance dates and information will be announced in early August.
“We are all working hard to keep the music going, keep our artists and production personnel thriving, and keep connecting all of us through opera,” said Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s general director.
More information is available at madisonopera.org/events/
Children’s Theater of Madison
During the Overture Center’s hiatus from live performance, The Children’s Theater of Madison (TCM) will present a virtual production with plans to return to live performances for small audiences, working up to bigger crowds throughout 2021.
“Overture Center has done a great job listening to our needs and providing assistance and solutions,” said Allen Ebert, Executive Director of CTM. “Our collaborative relationship has strengthened and grown throughout this challenging time.”
CTM has already announced that "Peter Pan" will return to the Capitol Theater April 24-May 2, 2021. The organization plans to announce a more thorough schedule in late July.
“We are committed to continuing to serve and engage youth in the experience of theater,” said Artistic Director Roseann Sheridan.
More information is available at ctmtheater.org/
Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company
Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company (LCPD) will shift to virtual performances for the remainder of 2020. Live events are scheduled to resume March 2021.
Virtual/Online:
· Aug. 10-15: LCPD SEED Intensive and Performance Festival via Zoom.
· Oct. 15-17: LCPD presents "LANDED" and "Here Lies the Truth" in the The Alliance for the Arts in Research Universities online national conference.
· Nov. 14-16: LCPD dancers Alfonso Cervera and Piper Morgan Hayes present Li Chiao Ping’s "here n o w here" in the Solo/Duo Festival.
· Dec. 26-27: World Dance Alliance Asia-Pacific conference. LCPD dancers will perform Li Chiao-Ping’s "Sur La Table" and other works.
Live/in-person:
· March 11-13: Concert: Dante Project, created by Li Chiao-Ping in collaboration with John Frautschy, Chele Isaac, Julia McConahay, Emily Popp and Patrick Rumble. The concert will be held in Madison’s Masonic Auditorium.
· May 27-29: Concert: THE SHOW: Dancing in Person, featuring LCPD. The concert will be held at The Playhouse Theater, Overture Center for the Arts.
More information is available at lcpdance.org/
Forward Theater Company
Forward Theater Company’s (FTC) September production of "The Lifespan of a Fact" will now be presented via Zoom or a similar platform, the organization announced recently. The Actor’s Equity Association (AEA) currently restricts group rehearsals, so the show’s actors are conducting virtual rehearsals to prepare for the approaching performance.
The company’s second production of the season, 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies, is postponed to May 2021. Ticket holders will have the option to watch a filmed version of this production from home.
FTC’s monologue festival, "Within These Walls: Stories of Home," will be postponed to June 2021.
From October-December, Forward Theater will produce a series of virtual play readings with Forward Theater artists, featuring a variety of contemporary plays that never made it to the FTC stage. This series will be offered free to subscribers.
“For those 2,300 subscribers that have already committed to us for the coming year, we hope that this plan meets their expectations and still offers the best Forward Theater experience we can provide," said Jen Uphoff Gray, Forward Theater’s artistic director.
For ticket holders who don’t want to view the online productions, ticket refunds are offered.
More information is available at forwardtheater.com/
Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society
The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society (BDDS) has postponed the chamber music festival, "Riches to Rags," until June 2021.
BDDS has not yet announced any firm plans for the remainder of 2020, but according to a recent press release, co-founders Stephanie Jutt and Jeffrey Sykes “are already planning for new musical treats” as soon as safety guidelines permit. Patrons can also look forward to surprise creative collaborations in August and a mini-season series of holiday shows in late December.
Ticket holders have the option to request a refund or donate their ticket cost to the organization.
More information is available at bachdancing.org/
James Watrous Gallery
Since the James Watrous Gallery is located inside the Overture Center, it will remain closed until the center reopens to the public.
The gallery’s previously planned exhibitions have been rescheduled. More information is available at wisconsinacademy.org/gallery/james-watrous-gallery
