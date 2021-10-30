With no Freakfest, State Street gets a more quiet Halloween eve

The COVID-19 pandemic has cleared out Halloween on State Street in ways that riot police never could.
A Freakfest-less Halloween eve left State Street with a normal amount of people out for the evening and plenty of people without costumes. In lieu of costumes, many people roamed the strip early in the evening in their gear from the Wisconsin football game against Iowa earlier in the day.
"It's never been as crazy as it used to be," said Steven Klipson, 34, who was dressed as Robin, Batman's sidekick.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic drove Halloween off of State Street, with Freakfest canceled as officials with the city, public health and UW-Madison all encouraged people to stay away from the iconic street.
The city again cancelled the event this year due to continuing concerns about COVID-19.
Bars and businesses felt along State Street felt the relaxed Halloween evening as well. Nick's Restaurant bartender Carter Ness said the night was far different from previous years, when thousands of people from outside of Wisconsin poured into Downtown for Freakfest's music lineups and bustling crowds.
"Usually Freakfest is happening so people pour in," Ness said behind the bar at Nick's, which had a relaxed crowd mostly without costumes Saturday evening.
"This year is dead compared to any other year," said Leah Deering, 21, who ditched a Renaissance Fair costume she had planned on wearing.
In anticipation of large crowds at State Street on Saturday, the city enhanced police presence, banned glass, diverted all Metro Transit buses from the area and temporarily removed benches and other street furnishings.
Massive Halloween parties on State Street -- which ended in riot gear, pepper spray and mini-riots from 2002 to 2005 -- drew 100,000 people that last chaotic year, then began to calm after the city fenced off State Street and charged admission beginning in 2006.