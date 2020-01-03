With 2020 in sight, dark-money sites look to distribute their versions of the news

The year is 2020.
But the vision of reality foisted upon Americans will be anything but 20/20 -- what with a national election bringing a flood of factually questionable political advertising and advocacy, foreign governments looking to spread disinformation, and a president known for uttering falsehoods and labeling as "fake" news coverage he doesn't like.
"Legacy media" such as the Wisconsin State Journal, The Capital Times and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel survive on revenue generated through print and online ad sales and subscriptions and single-copy sales to readers. The Associated Press, Reuters and other news wire services provide original reporting to subscribers and sometimes serve as platforms for other media to share their work.
A burgeoning number of nonprofit news outlets such as The Badger Project and the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism don't follow either model, but instead rely on donations to fund their operations. The transparent ones make those donations public so their readers know who is paying for their content and can judge for themselves whether to take the views of the backers into account when judging the outlets' credibility.
UW-Madison journalism professor Lewis Friedland said that in hundreds of in-person interviews and thousands of surveys conducted by him and other researchers, Wisconsinites consistently say they aren't sure what news sources to trust, but want balanced reporting.
While it could take time, he recommends consumers "find out the source of your news." Look at a site's "about" section and try to figure out who's running it and who's paying for its content, and beware of any obvious biases and points of view, he said.
"It's like food. If you don't know where it came from, you should be a little careful if you eat it or not," he said. "Read critically and skeptically and build up a diet of different sources."
The following outlets operating in Wisconsin have so far have refused to disclose some or all of their financial backers.
American Ledger
In its "about us" section, American Ledger says it offers "accountability reporting backed by fast, hard-hitting investigations into the pressing issues, the politicians and the special interests trying to manipulate the system to their own advantage."
It also makes clear that it's "powered" by American Bridge 21st Century, a Washington, DC-based liberal political action committee organized as a super PAC -- which does have to disclose its donors -- and a 501(c)(4) charitable foundation, which does not.
On Aug. 13, the organization's Bridge Project announced it was paying to promote articles on social media as part of a "five-figure campaign to detail the detrimental effects the Trump administration has had on local communities in Wisconsin as well as Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania."
As of early December, the site had published a total of five Wisconsin-related articles, including "Lawsuit pushed by Trump admin could mean major health care costs for Marquette County" and "Sauk County continues to combat the opioid epidemic with no serious support in sight from Trump admin."
In a statement, American Bridge spokesman Jeb Fain said the organization is "not shy about who we are or the fact that American Ledger is our website" and "our posts are based on accurate and extensive research, and also help provide a needed counterbalance of factual information about the real, damaging effects of Trump’s agenda against a range of right-wing properties on the internet that largely push propaganda and conspiracy theories.”
The Center Square
The Center Square is a project of the Chicago-based nonprofit Franklin News Foundation and describes its focus as "state- and local-level government and economic reporting" with a "taxpayer sensibility." Franklin also offers Center Square outlets in 18 other states -- 12 of which are swing states.
Publisher Chris Krug describes Franklin, which does not disclose its donors, as "nonpartisan." The Center Square's editorial staff has experience in both mainstream and conservative media, including The Daily Caller and National Review Online.
The organization pays its bills with "donations received from foundations, individuals and corporate sponsors," Krug said, and through revenue generated by the Franklin Media Group, a marketing firm Krug also leads.
Krug said The Center Square has published "at least 523 stories in Wisconsin since 2017" and that its "content has been republished by more than 500 legacy outlets across the United States" at no cost to them. He declined to identify those outlets.
Franklin is affiliated with three other Chicago-based conservative or libertarian think tanks or advocacy groups, according to tax filings, including the Illinois Policy Institute.
Courier Newsroom
The Courier runs online news sites the Copper Courier, covering Arizona, The Dogwood, covering Virginia, and as of Dec. 23 UpNorthNews, which in a letter from the site's editor, Pat Kreitlow, calls itself "Wisconsin’s new digital newspaper with none of the lazy false equivalency that plagues so much of today’s media."
Kreitlow is a former Democratic state senator from Eau Claire who's worked in television news and was an advisor to Democrat Dana Wachs' campaign for governor in 2018. UpNorthNews' associate editor is Jessica VanEgeren, a former statehouse reporter for The Capital Times. Reporter Julian Emerson rounds out the staff.
There are few overt clues about the Courier's origins on its website, but the job postings link to liberal campaign consulting firm Lockwood Strategy Lab, and some of them also appear on the website for the "non-profit owned media company" For What It's Worth Media. On his LinkedIn page, Krietlow is listed as Wisconsin managing editor for For What It's Worth Media.
Courier and Lockwood are both backed by Acronym, which was launched in March 2017 and describes itself as a "values-driven organization focused on advancing progressive causes through innovative communications, advertising and organizing programs."
Attempts to reach the CEO and founder of Acronym and Lockwood, Tara McGowan, a Democratic campaign strategist and digital marketing guru, were unsuccessful.
But a Nov. 25 Bloomberg Businessweek article described McGowan as leading an effort to raise $25 million from liberal donors to establish the Courier sites as "political instruments designed to get them to vote for Democrats."
In an email, Courier Newsroom editor in chief Lindsay Schrupp disputed that characterization, saying Acronym is merely an investor in the Courier and that Courier newsrooms will be "editorially independent" from the firm.
MacIver Institute
MacIver is an 11-year-old Madison-based think tank that "promotes free markets, individual freedom, personal responsibility and limited government" and publishes right-leaning news content and investigations.
Recent stories have looked at state standardized test scores for traditional public schools and voucher schools, criticized a Milwaukee County courts system bail-monitoring vendor, and declared that "climate activists" are "hijacking" building codes.
MacIver president Brett Healy said the group doesn't disclose its donors because the group "respects a donor’s right to privacy." But tax records show it gets much of its money from the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which funds a number of conservative causes.
Wisconsin Examiner
The Examiner launched in July and is one of 13 online news outlets -- nine of which are in swing states -- from the nonprofit States Newsroom, which says it is filling a gap in state-level news coverage created as legacy media have cut back in recent years.
In addition to working in television news, States director and publisher Chris Fitzsimon founded a progressive think tank and the liberal news and commentary website NC Policy Watch, which he said is "sort of the model for the news outlets we support."
The Examiner's editor-in-chief, Ruth Coniff, is the former editor-in-chief of the Madison-based Progressive Magazine and its deputy editor, Melanie Conklin, was a reporter with Isthmus and the Wisconsin State Journal before working for Democratic politicians.
Fitzsimon said States Newsroom is "funded by a coalition of national and local foundations and donors" and that the organization is "not being more specific than that" until its files its first tax forms. He did not respond when asked whether the group plans to disclose its donors later.
States received "business and logistical support" from the Washington, DC-based nonprofit Hopewell Fund, Fitzsimon said. Hopewell does not disclose its donors. Its largest grant, nearly $5 million, in 2017 was to the national liberal political group, Priorities USA.