With Chad Vader's help, even Rebel scum can vote absentee

Chad Vader is back, he’s wearing a mask (on top of his other mask), and he has some questions about absentee voting.
The star of the popular Madison-made web series “Chad Vader, Day Shift Manager” has resurfaced in the latest of a series of funny videos made with the Dane County Clerk’s Office to explain voting rules.
As COVID-19 restrictions have made voters more interested in voting early via absentee ballots, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said bringing back Chad seemed like a fun way to easily answer people’s questions about navigating the process.
“We got so many calls in April from folks who were struggling how to request an absentee ballot,” McDonell said. “A lot of them were older voters who couldn’t figure out the website. I don’t know how many 90-years-olds will click on this, but I’m hoping their 60-year-old kid will, or their grandkids.”
In the web series, Chad (played by Aaron Yonda, voiced by Matt Sloan) was the less successful younger brother of Darth Vader, dealing with store politics in a grocery store that looked strikingly like the Willy Street Co-op. Yonda and Sloan have gone on to other projects, such as the web series “Beer & Board Games.”
But Chad has resurfaced in videos explaining how voter ID works and how the county’s new laser scanning machines operate. In the latest video, Chad calls McDonell (also played by Sloan) to ask to walk him through the process of applying for an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov. Chad types in his biographical information, including his date of birth (“A long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”), and uploads a photo of his driver’s license (NOT a selfie, which McDonell said a lot of people tried for the April primary).
McDonell said he wanted the video to answer a lot of the common questions that voters have when they call into his office. Answering those questions in person or by phone can slow down the process, and election officials are urging voters to get their ballots submitted as early as possible.
“Government public service announcements tend to be boring,” McDonell said. “Any time you can get more interest it’s a real success. But also if you do it right, this can be useful for a long time.”
McDonell said the video is designed to be used not just in Dane County, but by county clerks across the state facing similar questions. He said past Chad Vader videos have been used to train poll watchers in how to answer questions from voters — even those wearing ominous black masks.
Speaking of which, one wonders if the clerk’s office might replace Chad with the slacker sibling of Kylo Ren, the villain of the recent trilogy of “Star Wars” movies that ended with last year’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”
But while Chad’s employment at the grocery store always seemed uncertain, McDonell said his role with the clerk’s office is secure.
“Darth Vader is still in this universe so I think 20-year-olds still know him,” McDonell said. “And I don’t know if I have the emotional range to play Kylo Ren.”
