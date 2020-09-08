With Chad Vader's help, even Rebel scum can vote absentee

But Chad has resurfaced in videos explaining how voter ID works and how the county’s new laser scanning machines operate. In the latest video, Chad calls McDonell (also played by Sloan) to ask to walk him through the process of applying for an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov. Chad types in his biographical information, including his date of birth (“A long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”), and uploads a photo of his driver’s license (NOT a selfie, which McDonell said a lot of people tried for the April primary).

McDonell said he wanted the video to answer a lot of the common questions that voters have when they call into his office. Answering those questions in person or by phone can slow down the process, and election officials are urging voters to get their ballots submitted as early as possible.