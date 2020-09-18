Wisconsin's daily COVID-19 case count breaks record again, tops 2,500

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second day in a row, Wisconsin reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases Friday, hitting more than 2,500 daily positive cases.

The Department of Health Services reported 2,533 positive cases, or nearly 500 more cases than Thursday, which also was a record-setting day. Out of the 13,067 coronavirus test results released Friday, 19.4% came back positive for the virus.

The seven-day average case count on Friday rose to 1,576, and the seven-day average positivity rate continued to increase, hitting 15.3%.

In all, 97,279 people have tested positive for the virus in the state, and of those cases, 12,839 remain active. On Friday, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state's total death toll to 1,238.

The figures continue a trend of record-setting COVID-19 numbers this month, driven largely by college students who have returned to UW System campuses.

In an interview with Wisconsin Health News on Friday, UW System interim President Tommy Thompson said closing down the colleges is not on the table.