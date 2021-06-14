Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras to build new home on East Washington Avenue

The project will be further discussed at a neighborhood meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. June 24 online. Design plans are expected later this summer.

“I think the vast majority of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood is excited by all the development along East Washington Avenue,” Heck said. But “as the development creeps close to existing residential neighborhoods, there can be some friction.” Still, he expects most residents to be in favor of the project, he said.

The WYSO site, former home to the longtime Avenue Bar, in recent years called the Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar, is bordered by East Washington Avenue and the residential street Curtis Court. WYSO has partnered with city planners Urban Assets, architecture and engineering company Strang, and builder J.H. Findorff & Son on the project.

Peder Moren, who represents the partnership that owns the property and is director of Food Fight's board, confirmed that it is under contract to WYSO. Selling the parcel was “a business decision,” he said.