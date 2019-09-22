The sound of a gentle, lilting piano echoed through the 1,162-seat Shannon Hall in Memorial Union Sunday afternoon.
Performing a Mozart sonata, Adalia Hernandez Abrego elegantly brushed her fingers across the 88 keys of the Wisconsin Union Theater’s Steinway Concert Grand Piano.
A model D concert grand, the piano is the "pinnacle" of concert grands and is "the overwhelming choice of the world’s greatest pianists," according to Steinway & Sons. Purchased in 1991, the union’s piano has had its ivories tickled by dozens of accomplished pianists, all of whom were invited to sign the illustrious instrument.
Yet Hernandez Abrego is a 20-year-old student, and her audience was just 10 people.
For the first time, the Union Theater hosted an open piano day Sunday and invited community members to play the same instrument that the highest-level pianists have played.
"Today the idea is to invite the community to come and try the piano out for themselves, be able to have a connection with the instrument that normally they’re only able to hear," said Amanda Venske, coordinator of the Wisconsin Union Theater Concert Series.
The event was a way for people to celebrate and appreciate the piano ahead of the 100th year of the concert series. More than 10 people from children to seniors got the chance to play the piano.
For Hernandez Abrego, a piano performance major at UW-Madison, the experience was "exciting and special." As she played several songs, she could see the signatures of famous pianists who have been an inspiration to her.
"It was shocking to see because you can see when you’re sitting down some of the names that were written," Hernandez Abrego said. "To also play in such a large hall — Shannon Hall — I’ve never played in a hall this big before."
Whitney Ryan, 23, a graduate student at UW-Madison studying Biomedical Engineering Design Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said she rarely gets to play on such a prestigious piano.
"I have a keyboard in my room, but it really doesn’t cut it. The sound is so much better and the keys," Ryan paused and sighed, at a loss for words.
Jacob Stockinger, a Madison resident, said playing the grand piano was a "loose action" where he barely had to touch the keys.
"I swear you can just blow on it and the note would sound," Stockinger said.
Even some elementary school-age children got the chance to play, while others preferred to just listen or look at the signatures on the piano, Venske said.
Stockinger said engaging all kinds of artists with the grand piano is valuable for Madison’s art scene.
"It boosts amateur music-making," Stockinger said.
The Concert Series' 100th season kicks off on Oct. 6 with Chanticleer, a classical male chorus.