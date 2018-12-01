Wisconsin state flags will be flown half-staff through Dec. 30 per an executive order by Gov. Scott Walker in honor of former-President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday.
In the order, Walker praised the Republican president, who served one term from 1989 to 1993, as a leader who guided the country through the end of the Cold War.
Bush died at home Friday night at age 94.
Bush had a long history of public service prior to his presidency, including as a naval aviator in World War II, as a U.S. Representative from Texas for two terms, as an ambassador to the United Nations, director of Central Intelligence and as Ronald Reagan's vice president for two terms.
Federal law also mandates that flags be flown half-staff for 30 days following the death of a former U.S. president.