URBANA, Ill. — A Wisconsin trucker has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison for using a slingshot and metal ball bearings to shatter a van window while driving along Interstate 74 in eastern Illinois.
Kevin Casey, 53, of Janesville, pleaded guilty Friday in a Champaign County court to a felony count of aggravated battery for shooting out the van window in May. A 3-year-old boy was cut by flying glass in the incident.
As part of a plea agreement, three other cases involving damage to windows against Casey were dismissed, according to The (Champaign) News-Gazette.
Illinois State Police had reports of as many as 45 instances of windows being damaged between late March and June 1, when Casey was arrested and accused of using the slingshot to shatter windows of vehicles going the opposite direction on I-74 in the Urbana-Champaign area.
Police determined most of the incidents happened on Wednesdays and Fridays and involved drivers of minivans. The victims on Wednesdays were headed west on I-74, while those who were struck on Fridays were headed east, the News-Gazette reported.
Casey told prosecutors he picked minivans because they were larger targets.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Casey had prior convictions from Wisconsin for recklessly endangering the safety of a child and domestic battery, from 1998 and 1994.