Wisconsin surpasses 4,000 reported COVID-19 deaths

More than 4,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Health Services reported Saturday 50 new deaths in the state, bringing the total number of reported deaths to 4,041 during the pandemic. It was just at the end of October when Wisconsin passed 2,000 reported deaths, and three weeks ago when the state hit the 3,000 death mark.

The grim milestone comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration gave the final go-ahead for the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, bringing hope for an eventual end to the pandemic.

But public health officials warn widespread availability of a vaccine, which initially will be prioritized for health care workers and nursing home residents, is still months away and urge people to continue taking the virus seriously by wearing face masks and keeping their distance.

In Wisconsin, about a quarter of the people who have died from COVID-19 were in long-term care facilities, according to DHS data.

While reported deaths in the state moved past 4,000, daily reported cases of COVID-19 continue to decline from a peak in mid-November.